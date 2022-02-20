Jaipur, Feb 20 (PTI) With the onset of the western disturbance, night temperature has dropped by one to two degrees Celsius in most parts of Rajasthan.

According to the meteorological department, the temperature will continue to change. With the movement of clouds over the northwest areas, it also predicted the possibility of rain due to the activation of a new western disturbance in the next 48 hours.

Also Read | Chandigarh: Facebook Friend Drugs Woman at Hotel, Steals Rs 10,000, Gold Jewellery; Arrested.

A western disturbance is an extra-tropical storm originating in the Mediterranean region that brings sudden winter rain to the northern parts of the Indian subcontinent.

In the last 24 hours, night temperature dropped by one to two degrees Celsius in major districts of the state, taking the temperature below 10 degrees Celsius at many places.

Also Read | Punjab: Five People Charged for Gang Rape, Extortion.

The night temperature in Chittorgarh was 6.6 degrees Celsius, while it was 6.8 degrees Celsius in Karauli, Bhilwara (7.8 deg C), Sangaria in Hanumangarh (8.2 deg C), Sikar (8.5 deg C), Churu (9.5 deg C), Alwar and Dabok (9.8 deg C) each, and 9.9 deg C in Pilani.

Meanwhile, most parts of the state recorded day temperature in the range of 25 degrees Celsius to 31.6 degrees Celsius.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)