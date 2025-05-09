Shimla, May 9 (PTI) A few places in Himachal Pradesh witnessed light to moderate rain and thunderstorms on Friday.

The local meteorological station has predicted the wet spell to continue till May 15.

Light to moderate rainfall is likely at a few places on Saturday, at isolated places on Sunday and Monday, and in the mid and higher hills from May 10-15, the Met station said.

It also issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speeds of 40-50 kilometres per hour at isolated places in Chamba and Kangra on May 10 and 11, and in Mandi, Shimla and Sirmaur districts on May 10.

On Friday, Naina Devi received the maximum rain at 38.2 mm, followed by Bharari (30.8 mm), Nahan (29.8 mm), Salooni (23.2 mm), Jot (18.6 mm), Jubbarhatti (18 mm), Palampur, Kahu and Rohru (10 mm each), Bharmour (8 mm), Berthin (7.4 mm) and Chamba (7 mm).

The maximum day temperatures stayed below normal at most places.

Dhaulakuan was the hottest in the state at 35 degrees Celsius, followed by Bilaspur at 34.2 degrees and Una at 34 degrees.

The minimum temperatures also remained below normal at many places.

Kukumseri was the coldest at a low of 6.1 degrees Celsius, followed by Paonta Sahib at 23 degrees and Dhaulakuan at 21.9 degrees.

