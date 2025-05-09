Thiruvananthapuram, May 9: Upcoming actress Aishwarya Raj experienced the effects of war on Thursday night. After returning to her hotel in Jaisalmer following a day of shooting for her latest film ‘Half’, directed by Samjad, she witnessed the sounds and fireballs appearing in the skies. Speaking to the media over phone from Jaisalmer on Friday she said “At first felt it was some sort of a mock drill of the Indian Armed Forces. Later only I realized that the sound heard and the lights in the sky were shells flying around.”

She further continued “It was really scary after realizing that it was not a drill but the real fight. It was after switching on the TV set in the hotel room , did I realize that things are scary,” said Raj. A two hundred member Malayalam film crew of ‘Half’ has been shooting in and around Jaisalmer in Rajasthan since the past 10 days. "Following the increasing tensions, the shooting of our film has been called off and we have decided to pack up and return,” added Aishwarya Raj. India-Pakistan Tension: Efforts On for Back Channel Contacts With New Delhi After Nawaz Sharif Attends Islamabad’s Security Huddle, Says Report.

She further elaborated “ We have no other way but to return as things have escalated and it was scary to see what we saw last night in the sky. Moreover the film shoot was planned to areas closer to the border and now that’s not possible, We are now all waiting for the vehicle to arrive as we are being told we will move from here by road to Ahmadabad and from there fly to Kochi,” said Raj, who had a significant role in the recently released Malayalam film “ Officer on Duty’. ‘ India-Pakistan Tension: At Least 24 Airports Closed for Civilian Flights Till May 15, Check Complete List Here.

'Half’ – the Malayalam film directed by Samjad is a vampire action thriller and tells the tale of two half-vampires ( half human and half vampire). As per various reports Pakistani drones were spotted in Jaisalmer on May 8th and 9th which was neutralised by Indian Armed Forces.

