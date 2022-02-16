New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) The country's wheat production is projected to be a record 111.32 million tonnes in the 2021-22 crop year (July-June), the agriculture ministry said on Wednesday.

Production of wheat, the main rabi crop, stood at 109.59 million tonnes in the previous 2020-21 crop year.

Releasing the second advance production estimate, the ministry said total foodgrain production too is estimated at a record 316.06 million tonnes this year, as against 310.74 million tonnes in the previous crop year.

