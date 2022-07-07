New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Thursday hit out at the Narendra Modi government over inflation, saying it decided to "Modi-fy" statistics when it failed to bring down prices.

His remarks came amid reports that the government will revise the wholesale price index and consumer price index that will show lower figures of inflation in recent months.

Also Read | Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Gets Married: Check out These 5 Indian Politicians Who Got Hitched … – Latest Tweet by ANI Digital.

"Modi Model of Governance: When inflation does not come down, Modi-fy the statistics that show inflation," Ramesh said in a tweet in Hindi.

The Congress general secretary also tagged a news report that stated that the new WPI, CPI indices after their revision may show lower inflation print for recent months.

Also Read | Vivo India Remitted Rs 62,476 Crore Abroad, Almost 50% to China, Says ED.

The Congress party has been attacking the government over the issue of inflation and have alleged that the wholesale price index is at a 30-year high and continues to be in double digits. Retail inflation for May this year has remained over 7 per cent.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)