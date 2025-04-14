Mumbai, Apr 14 (PTI) Hitting back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Congress chief Harshvardhan Sapkal on Monday wondered when will RSS appoint a Dalit, Muslim, or a woman as its Sarsanghchalak.

He was reacting to Modi's statement asking Congress to appoint a Muslim as its president if its sympathy for Muslims is genuine.

Addressing a gathering in Hisar, Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress on the birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar, accusing the party of turning Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and OBCs into "second-class citizens".

"PM Narendra Modi's statement about the Congress party is ridiculous and inappropriate and we condemn his remarks," Sapkal told reporters.

He alleged Modi only spread hatred among communities and castes in the last 11 years.

"The cordial relationship between the architect of the Constitution Babasaheb Ambedkar and first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru is well-known," Sapkal said.

He said Nehru had respectfully entrusted Ambedkar with the responsibility of the first Law Minister.

"Today, the Congress president is also a Dalit. But when will the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh appoint a Dalit, Muslim, or a woman as its sarsanghchalak (chief)," Sapkal asked.

He said the Congress' contribution to the nation-building is well-documented and its glorious history cannot be denied by Modi or anyone else.

Sapkal stressed that India progressed in fields ranging from literacy to space exploration under Congress governments.

"Modi has been in power for 11 years. What good has he done for the country? All he has achieved is creating hatred among Hindus and Muslims, Dalits and upper castes and OBCs," he alleged.

He alleged that the Modi government showed fake concern for Muslims by bringing up issues like Triple Talaq and Waqf Board.

"But in these 11 years, not a single Muslim woman has been made an MLA, MP, minister, chief minister, or a Union minister. Not a single Muslim candidate has been given a ticket," he alleged.

The Congress leader claimed that atrocities against Muslims and Dalits have risen significantly, including mob lynchings, while farmers are not getting fair prices for their produce and youths are unemployed.

"During the pandemic, he made people bang utensils; now he should clarify his stance on the US tariffs," he said.

Sapkal alleged that BJP and RSS, as ideological groups, repeatedly insulted Ambedkar. "The RSS never accepted the Constitution written by Ambedkar," he claimed.

He alleged misleading people with false history is a core part of the RSS doctrine.

"But such statements will not bury real history, nor will they cleanse the sins committed by the RSS, BJP, and Modi," Sapkal said.

He said the Constitution teaches us to love every individual, regardless of caste or religion.

"Taking everyone along is India's tradition. The philosophy of 'Ata Vishwatmake Deve' by Sant Dnyaneshwar embodies this spirit and philosophy the Congress stands for," Sapkal added.

