Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 20 (ANI): In a sharp criticism of the Congress, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday emphasized that the Rajasthan government imposed a curfew on Ram Navami, while in Uttar Pradesh, the peaceful Kanwar Yatra involving four crore people proceeded without any disruption.

In the electoral battleground of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is making waves with his extensive rallies. On Monday, he actively connected with voters in Rajasthan, rallying support for the BJP.

Also Read | 'Khichdi in Bottles': First Hot Meal in Nine Days for 41 Trapped Labourers in Uttarkashi Tunnel (Watch Video).

CM Yogi Adityanath sought votes in support of Amer MLA, former BJP state president and party candidate Satish Punia. He emphasized the historical significance of Rajasthan, a land that has bestowed the world with illustrious figures like Prithviraj Chauhan, Maharana Pratap, and Surajmal. Highlighting the legacy of former Vice President and Chief Minister Bhairo Singh Shekhawat, who transformed Rajasthan into a prominent tourism hub, he lamented the decline in development, tourism, and the well-being of farmers over the past five years. He pointed out the prevalence of issues such as crime, hooliganism, cow smuggling, cybercrime, and corruption in the state, highlighting Rajasthan's unfortunate distinction as the leader in paper leaks.

Drawing a contrast between Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, he pointed out the Congress government's imposition of curfew during Ram Navami in Rajasthan, contrasting it with the smooth conduct of the Kanwar Yatra in UP, where four crore people participate without any disruptions. He emphasized the grandeur with which every event, including festivals like the Festival of Lights, is celebrated in Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read | Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Poll-Bound State Requires 59,779 EVMs, Say Officials.

Chief Minister Yogi, who spoke out in support of Ram Bilas Meena of Lalasot, said that Rajasthan has suffered much loss over the past five years. He described the current state of Rajasthan as one of distress, citing incidents like the murder of Kanhaiya Lal and threats to the safety of sisters and daughters. According to him, development has stagnated, unemployment among the youth has risen, and there is a standstill in progress.

He said there had been infiltration incidents during the Congress rule, but the terrorist leaders now know that any such activity in India would result in a strong response from our soldiers, who would then enter their hideouts to neutralize the threat. CM Yogi emphasized the transformation of India under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, stating that in New India, no one faces harassment and wrongdoers are held accountable. He highlighted the substantial progress in infrastructure, citing the construction of 38 km of highways every day across the country.

Addressing the global COVID-19 situation, CM Yogi noted the increasing cases in many countries, including America and China. However, he reassured the public by pointing out that India has successfully developed a vaccine that provides protection to 142 crore people.

In Ramgarh Assembly, CM Yogi Adityanath called for the victory of candidates Jai Ahuja, Rajgarh candidate Bannaram Meena, Ramesh Khinchi from Kathumar and Jairam Jatav from Alwar Rural Assembly constituency.

He criticized the current government, stating that it has capitulated to the influence of the mafia. The Congress party supports such criminal elements. Drawing a parallel with Uttar Pradesh, he highlighted the decisive action taken against the mafia through the use of bulldozers.

CM Yogi urged the voters to bring in the double-engine government, emphasizing that a similar crackdown on the mafia could be expected in this region as well. He credited Prime Minister Modi for accomplishing tasks that the Congress could not achieve in 55-60 years within a span of 9 and a half years. CM Yogi also drew attention to the contrasting actions of Congress leaders during the COVID-19 pandemic, claiming that while some were abroad, BJP leaders were actively involved with the people.

In the city assembly of Bharatpur district, CM Yogi sought votes for BJP candidate Jawahar Singh Bedam. "Now is the moment to use democracy to take revenge for the suffering endured over the past five years. Incidents used to occur on a daily basis during the Congress period. Congress got innocent Sikhs killed in 1984. They abuse our Giriraj Maharaj and insult Braj Bhoomi and Kanha. Had there been a BJP MLA here, beef would not have been found in the car." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)