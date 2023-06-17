New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): Most of the individuals brought in by PM Modi have returned to their respective pursuits and are not permanent fixtures in Delhi, Shashi Shekhar Vempati, author and former CEO of Prasar Bharati said when asked about whether the teams of Prime Minister Narendra Modi have become part of the elite establishment in Delhi.

"I don't think it's the same thing at all because most of these people have gone back to doing various things it's not that they become permanent fixtures in Delhi," Shashi Shekhar Vempati said during an exclusive interview with ANI responding to the notion that whether individuals brought in by PM Modi would become part of the elite establishment which was being said by President Donald Trump, who eventually became part of the elite establishment.

Also Read | Money Laundering Case: ED Summons DMK Leader Senthil Balaji's Brother, Wife for Questioning.

Shashi Shekhar has authored 'Collective Spirit, Concrete Action' - a book based on 'Mann Ki Baat' - Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flagship monthly radio programme for connecting with the people of India.

PM Modi, during campaigning in May 2019 Lok Sabha polls, used the jibe "Khan Market gang" to mock his political adversaries and India's English-speaking elite.

Also Read | 'Earliest Animal' Fossil of Indian Dickinsonia in Bhimbetka Turns Out To Be Left-Over Impression of Beehive.

He emphasized that the situation under PM Modi is distinct, with most individuals resuming their previous activities rather than permanently integrating into the elite circles of Delhi.

"Like my term ended you know I left office there are several others I know who have gone back to the private sector and are doing their thing in different ways they continue to be involved in social initiatives and perhaps campaign initiatives but it's not the same thing I don't think a new set of elite have taken root in that sense," he added.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019 had said that his image has been created through his "45 years of toil" and not by the "Khan Market gang or Lutyens Delhi" and therefore it cannot be dismantled. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)