New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) Saima Wazed, WHO regional director for South East Asia, was on Tuesday felicitated with the Mental Health Award 2025 at the 24th Annual International Mental Health Conference in Thailand.

"The award is in recognition of her invaluable contribution and transformative leadership, and a tribute to her profound impact in shaping the future of global mental health," the award citation said.

The award was presented on the opening day of the annual conference organised by the Department of Mental Health, Ministry of Public Health, Thailand, in collaboration with the Jittavejsart Songkrao Foundation and the Somdet Chaopraya Institute of Psychiatry at ICONSIAM, Bangkok.

"I started this journey 20 years ago, when the mental health landscape in our region, in fact, around the world, looked very different to what it is today. I've been fortunate to work in this field both as a practitioner and as a policy specialist," said Wazed, who is also the daughter of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

