Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 22 (ANI): As Ram Lalla returned to his birthplace and was ceremonially enthroned in Ayodhya, spiritual leader Morari Bapu said the world is immersed in the devotion to 'Siya Ram'.

Amid joyous 'Jai Shri Ram' chants, drumbeats and blowing of conch shells, the 'Pran Pratishtha' rituals were performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and officiated by a team of priests.

A revered exponent of Shri Ramcharitmanas, Morari Bapu arrived in the temple town earlier in the day for the grand inauguration of the Ram Temple.

Speaking to ANI, the spiritual guru said, "Aaj Poora Vishwa Siyarammay Ho Gaya Hai (The whole world is immersed in the devotion and celebration of Siya Ram today)."

Addressing the dignitaries invited to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, PM Modi said the unveiling of the Ram Lalla idol is not only a moment of triumph after a prolonged struggle but also one of humility.

"This is not just a moment of celebration for us all but also one to reflect the coming of age of the Indian society. This occasion is as much about triumph as it is about humility. The world is replete with instances of countries that faced a lot of difficulties resolving historic wrongs and injustices. However, the way we untied the knots and resolved all outstanding issues gives us hope that our future is going to be more beautiful and fulfilling than our past," PM Modi said.

The PM said that the construction of the temple, which some feared would set off a firestorm, now stands as a symbol of peace, patience, harmony and integration.

"There was also a time when some people used to say 'Ram Mandir bana toh aag lag jaegi' (the making of the Ram Temple would set off a firestorm). Such people lacked an understanding of the purity of our society, the spirit that binds us all. This majestic abode of Shri Ram Lalla will now stand as a symbol of peace, patience, mutual harmony and social unity. The construction of this temple did not set off a fire but exuded a positive energy that has been infectious for us all," he added.

He added that the Ayodhya temple also testifies to a renewed national consciousness of Lord Ram and his place in our everyday lives. (ANI)

