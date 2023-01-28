Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], January 28 (ANI): Amid a row over banned BBC documentary on the Prime Minister, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Saturday lashed out at the people who give more credence to the views of a Documentary maker than the country's judiciary.

Speaking to reporters, Khan asked, "Why did they not make a documentary on British atrocities? India is doing so well across the world that these people are feeling disappointed," Governor Khan said.

Also Read | Freedom of Expression on Social Media Does Not Give Right to Make Irresponsible Statements, Says Allahabad High Court.

"I feel sorry for people who give more credence to the documentary maker than the country's judiciary," Khan added.

"I feel sorry for some of our own people because they trust a documentary over the verdicts by the judiciary," Governor added.

Also Read | Gujarat: Teacher Arrested for Assaulting Class 7 Girl Student in Rajkot School.

"The people who were predicting that India would break away and fight with each other have been disappointed," Khan added.

Khan, in a scathing attack, questioned why no documentary was made when artists' hands were cut when the British were ruling India. "Heavy taxes were imposed by the British on the export of textiles. They imposed prohibiting duties on imports".

The BBC documentary has created a fresh row in the country after the government, earlier this month, denounced it and described it as a "propaganda piece" that is designed to push a discredited narrative. The government also pulled down the BBC documentary 'India: The Modi Question' from various social media platforms including Twitter and Youtube.

The row further deepened after JNUSU members allegedly faced a "deliberate" power outage, while they were screening the impugned BBC documentary at the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus in the national capital.

The documentary leads to opposition attacking the government on freedom of speech despite the government terming it as a 'propaganda piece'.

Earlier on Wednesday, 13 students were detained after some students tried to create a ruckus outside the Jamia Millia Islamia University over the screening of a BBC documentary. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)