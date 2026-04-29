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Agency News Agency News India News | Why is Mamata Banerjee Scaring Hindu Voters, Have Lead in Seven Wards: Suvendu Adhikari Reiterates Victory Claims in Bhabanipur Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Speaking to reporters, Adhikari also hailed the significant polling in the second phase of the state elections. "I see that voting is going well... The public has woken up, she (Mamata Banerjee) is going. Tell her to go to Ward 77. Why is she coming here to scare Hindu voters?," he said.

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 29 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday expressed confidence in winning from Bhabanipur, while accusing the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of "scaring" Hindu voters in the constituency.

Speaking to reporters, Adhikari also hailed the significant polling in the second phase of the state elections. "I see that voting is going well... The public has woken up, she (Mamata Banerjee) is going. Tell her to go to Ward 77. Why is she coming here to scare Hindu voters?," he said.

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The BJP leader also claimed to have led in seven wards of Bhabanipur, "Good voting is happening, there should be more voting. It is raining a little, the weather is good. Come out of your house and vote for democracy. Take an umbrella with you and vote. She (Mamata Banerjee) will lose, BJP will win. I have lead in seven wards, she will not get anything in 77 ward," he said.

Meanwhile, BJP candidate from Shibpur assembly seat accused the TMC of threatening the BJP workers and sending goons to reduce the voting percentage in the state.

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"The festival of democracy is being celebrated... More than 6,000 factories have closed, and the young generation here has no work. People want to free themselves from the Trinamool syndicate... They (TMC) want to reduce the voting percentage, so they have sent some goons, who are trying their best but are not having much success. And they are threatening our BJP workers," he said.

West Bengal recorded a voter turnout of 18.39 per cent until 9 am on Wednesday, as polling for the remaining 142 seats across the state commenced earlier in the day.

Purba Bardhaman stands at the top, with a voting percentage of 20.86 %, followed by Hooghly, which has witnessed 20.16 % polling until 9 am on Wednesday. 18.50 percent polling has taken place in Nadia; meanwhile, North 24 Paraganas 17.81 % votes.

Kolkata North and Kolkata South have experienced 17.28 % and 16.81 % polling respectively, whereas 17.76 percent voting has taken place in Howrah.

The main fight in West Bengal in the 2026 elections is between the Trinamool Congress and the BJP. Earlier in the day, West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari inspected the polling booths in Bhabanipur constituency. TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee cast his vote at the Mitra Institute polling booth in Bhabanipur.

The second phase of the polling is widely seen as the 'litmus test' for the Trinamool Congress (TMC), as voting moves into the party's traditional fortresses in South Bengal and Kolkata.

The second phase covers 142 out of 294 seats in West Bengal. The total electorate is around 3.21 crore, with 1,64,35,627 men, 1,57,37,418 women and 792 transgender voters.

1,448 candidates are in the fray, including 220 women at 41,001 polling stations, with over 8,000 managed entirely by women.

While 142 seats are up for grabs, all eyes are on the 'Big Five' urban contests. Apart from the high-stakes seat of Bhabanipur, Tollyganj, the heart of the Bengali film industry, is a high-profile, star-studded battle.

In the 2021 elections, the TMC dominated this specific belt, winning 123 of these 142 seats. For the BJP, this phase is about making inroads into the urban "bhadralok" vote and the Matua community. For the TMC, it is about holding the line to ensure a fourth consecutive term for Mamata Banerjee. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)