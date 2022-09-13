New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) With the Uttar Pradesh government set to conduct a survey of private madrassas, prominent Muslim body Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind on Tuesday said Muslims should have been taken into confidence on this and asked why other unapproved educational institutions were not being surveyed.

Jamiat chief Maulana Arshad Madani alleged madrassas were being targeted by sectarian forces and said there is apprehension in the mind of Muslims due to the "sectarian mentality" prevailing in the society.

"Sectarian forces have created an atmosphere of hatred throughout the country during the last few years, and the role played by the government has been such that Muslims are forced to believe that every policy is being brought in to destroy their existence," he told reporters here.

Claiming that madrassas are the "jugular vein" of the nation, Madani said, "We have always tried to allow our religious institutions to run on the basis of rights given in the Constitution, but the sectarian forces are involved in a conspiracy to destroy them."

The existence of madrassas is not against the country but for its development, he said.

The Uttar Pradesh government had on August 31 taken the decision to conduct the survey to assess basic facilities available in private madrassas. There are 16,461 such theological schools in Uttar Pradesh at present, of which 560 are registered with the government and getting financial assistance.

Teams formed for the survey will include the deputy commissioner, district basic education officer and the district minority welfare. They will complete the exercise by October 15.

Madani asked that if the survey of unapproved schools is necessary, why other unapproved educational institutions were not being surveyed and why only madrassas were being discriminated against.

"Where are the madrassas, on what land are they established and who are running them? If this is the purpose of the survey, then we do not think there is anything wrong in it, Muslims are ready to give support," the Jamiat chief said.

In response to a question, he said Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is trying to justify the demolition of madrasas by making baseless accusations.

In response to a question, Madani alleged that madrassas in Assam are being bulldozed on the "false pretext" that they are centres of terrorism.

Pure religious education is given in madrassas, and this authority has been given by the Constitution, Madani asserted.

