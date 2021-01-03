Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 3 (ANI): Slamming the previous Jammu and Kashmir government over the issue of development, Union Power Minister RK Singh on Sunday asked why there was no development in the power sector despite the abundance of funds.

"Last Jammu and Kashmir government should answer why there was no development in the power sector even though so much money was given. You should question how they allotted hydro projects to Private companies, who did not complete these projects," Power Minister said at the signing ceremony of MoUs on power projects in the Jammu and Kashmir.

Singh made these remarks in the presence of J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Minister of State PMO Jitendra Singh among others. During the event, Singh stated that power is a fundamental requirement for the improvement of life in most spheres of development.

"The development of any district, state or union territory is only possible with power. Without power, one cannot develop. Without power, you can't move at all. Power is the fundamental requirement for the improvement of life, industries, services, medicine and for everything," the Minister added.

"When compared to other places, the state of the power sector has lagged behind in the J-K, more than any other part of the country. I simply hold the previous government responsible for this situation," he added.

People will have to answer why so little development took place in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 50-70 years, Singh asked, adding that "the number of funds allocated to J-K was greater than what was given to other parts of the country." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)