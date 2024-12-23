Indore, Dec 23 (PTI) The Congress on Monday questioned the "silence" of BJP's allies TDP and JD (U) on Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on B R Ambedkar.

Congress spokesperson and chairperson of the party's social media and digital platforms cell, Supriya Shrinate, demanded that Shah apologise and resign from the Union cabinet.

"Shah has committed an unpardonable crime of insulting Ambedkar. He should apologise and resign from the post of Home Minister," Shrinate told reporters in Indore.

She alleged the entire machinery of the "anti-Constitution" BJP has come out in defence of Shah's "cheap remarks" on Ambedkar.

Shrinate also claimed senior BJP leaders and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath have maintained silence on Shah's controversial comments.

"Why are TDP and Janata Dal (United), part of the NDA, silent on this issue? If these parties talk of social justice, how can they remain silent on the insult of Ambedkar?" she asked.

The Congress leader claimed the BJP-led NDA government has failed on the diplomatic front on the issue of attacks on Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh.

She alleged that the ruling BJP wants to politicise this issue.

