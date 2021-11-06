Shimla, Nov 6 (PTI) A five-year-old boy died reportedly in an attack by a wild animal in the city, officials said on Saturday. This is the second such incident in three months in Shimla. In August, a five-year-old girl had been taken away from Kanlog locality and mauled to death by a leopard.

The incident took place around 8 pm on Thursday when the boy was bursting crackers with his cousin near his house at Downdale near Old Bus Stand and the wild animal took him away, Shimla Divisional Forest Officer (Wildlife) Ravi Shankar had said, adding that it is not yet clear which animal it was.

The boy's body parts and clothes were found near the spot on Saturday after he had been taken away by the wild animal from Himachal Pradesh's Shimla city, while he was bursting crackers with his cousin on Diwali on Thursday, they added.

Earlier on Friday, the police had stated that a pair trousers were found about 100 feet below his house.

The recovered body parts have been kept in a mortuary and postmortem will be conducted on Sunday, it added.

The boy's cousin informed their family that he was taken away by a wild animal. The Rapid Rescue Team (RRT) of the Forest Department received a call at its helpline number 18004194575 around 11 pm after the family members informed the local police about the incident.

Shankar had told PTI on Friday that the RRT and a Quick Response Team (QRT) of the police have jointly launched a search and rescue operation.

The officer, who is also involved in the rescue operation, had said a pair of trousers and some blood stains were found near the spot. He had acknowledged that the Forest Department has been unable to capture the leopard that killed the five-year-old girl in August despite installing several camera traps and cages. The DFO said camera traps installed in the area confirmed that the girl had been killed by the leopard.

