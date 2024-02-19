Wayanad (Kerala) [India], February 19 (ANI): Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday visited the families of victims of the wild elephant attacks in Wayanad district.

The governor first visited the house of the deceased Ajeesh and met his family.

He then visited VP Paul, a Forest Department watcher, at his residence in Wayanad, who was trampled to death by a wild elephant.

Governor Khan was seen interacting with the residents in the area regarding the incident.

A letter was handed over to the governor signed by the residents demanding protection from the wild animal attacks. The governor has assured possible action on the same.

Earlier on Sunday, Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi visited the families of the victims.

The Congress MP interacted with the victim's family as he extended condolences to the grieved family.

Rahul Gandhi abruptly halted his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Varanasi, and left for his constituency of Wayanad, prompted by public protest over the deaths of residents in wild elephant attacks.

According to Kerala Forest Minister AK Saseendran, the incidents of attack happened when the elephant ventured into a residential area near Mananthavady.

After the incident, the Kerala government announced Rs 10 lakh compensation and also assured a job to one of the family members of the deceased.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has directed officials to hold a high-level meeting to discuss the issues related to wildlife attacks in Wayanad.

According to the CM's office, a meeting will be held in Wayanad on February 20. Revenue, Forest and Local Self-Government Department ministers will attend the meeting.

People's representatives, including the representatives of local bodies of Wayanad district and officials, including high-level officials, will participate in the meeting.

The situation remains tense in Wayanad as authorities grapple with the increasing frequency of wildlife-related incidents.

Meanwhile, two persons have been arrested in Pulpally following incidents of violence after three back-to-back deaths caused by wild elephant attacks. (ANI)

