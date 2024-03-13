Goalpara (Assam) [India], March 12 (ANI): A wild elephant was found dead in a forest area in Assam's Goalpara district on Tuesday.

According to the forest officials, the male wild elephant was found dead in Dhnaubhanga Deoshila forest area of the lower Assam district.

Also Read | PM Modi Talks to Rishi Sunak: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Dials British Counterpart, Discusses Early Conclusion of India-UK Free Trade Agreement.

Locals recovered the carcass of the wild jumbo and informed local forest staff.

The cause of death of the elephant is yet to ascertain, said officials.

Also Read | Join Us if You Are Being Insulted, We Will Ensure Your Victory, Uddhav Thackeray Tells Nitin Gadkari.

"We will come to know about it after the post-mortem report. We have found some injury marks in the body of the elephant. The elephant was roaming in the area since last few days. After seeing the health condition of the elephant, we informed veterinary doctor and preparing for treatment, but the jumbo died," a forest officer of Goalpara district said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)