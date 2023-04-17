Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] April 17,(ANI): YSR Telangana Party on Monday lashed out at Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for his "atrocious reign and dictatorial attitude" against those who raise their voice against failures and fake promises of the government and said that the party will approach the court to get the permission for a day-long T-SAVE hunger strike near Indira Park.

T-SAVE is initiative by the YSR Telangana Party to fight for the right of the students and the unemployed in Telangana State by bringing all opposition parties together.

YSR Telangana Party held its Political Affairs Committee meeting to discuss the way forward.

Hitting out at the state government for forcing Hyderabad police to refuse permission to T-SAVE hunger strike, YSRTP official spokesperson Gattu Ramachandra Rao said, "It is shameful in a democratic setup to not let activists enter their own party office."

Addressing the media after the meeting, Gattu Ramachandra Rao said, "This is completely shocking and a sorry picture where YS Sharmila is repeatedly being targeted because KCR is now scared of her fight and commitment towards Telangana. We have been tirelessly fighting for the cause and the rights of the unemployed. Not only is the state government silent and arrogant, but they are also depriving us of our right to fight and protest."

"T-SAVE was proposed as a common platform and we had decided to conduct a hunger strike, for a day near Indira Park. This plea was rejected by the city police. Is this fair on the part of the party that claims its emergence and existence to public movements and people's protests? Didn't KCR conduct numerous protests at Indira Park, earlier? How can the rules differ for BRS and others?" added Ramachandra Rao.

Talking about their decision to move to court for getting permission for a day-long T-SAVE hunger strike, Ramachandra Rao said, "We have decided to approach the honourable court and get permission. Our Deeksha has the support of 39 social organisations and various political parties. When Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) can carry out dharnas in Delhi, why does it pose obstacles for others in Telangana? Isn't this because of the fear factor?"

Earlier, YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) Chief YS Sharmila met Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) Chief Kodandaram to seek support and to work together under the T-SAVE banner.

Addressing the media, YS Sharmila said, "All political parties should come together in the forum T-SAVE to fight for the unemployed youth. This forum will stand for the youth from their studies till their employment. The students are not getting fee reimbursement and injustice is being done to them as the papers for the exams are being leaked. The government is also not filling the job vacancies." (ANI)

