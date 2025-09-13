Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 13 (ANI): Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday chaired a review meeting of the Medical Education Department and stated that the State Government will bring significant improvements in all medical colleges of Himachal Pradesh within one year.

According to a release, CM Sukhu stated that this will ensure people have access to advanced healthcare facilities within the State itself, without the need to travel outside for treatment.

The Chief Minister said that the government is streamlining the functioning of medical colleges. Robotic surgery has already been introduced at Chamiyana Super-Speciality Hospital and Tanda Medical College, and the facility will be gradually extended to other medical colleges across the State in a phased manner.

Reviewing the availability of staff, equipment, and machinery in all medical colleges, the CM said the government is installing modern medical machines and assured that there is no shortage of funds for strengthening health services.

As per the release, the government is also making serious efforts to address the shortage of doctors, paramedical staff and technical staff. CM Sukhu directed that proper cleanliness be maintained in all medical colleges and said that accountability will be fixed in case of negligence.

CM Sukhvinder Sukhu said that automated laboratories would be set up in Chamiyana, Hamirpur and Chamba Medical colleges at a cost of Rs 25 crore each. He directed that the construction of the Critical Care Block at Chamba Medical College be completed by October this year and informed that the State Government will provide Rs 100 crore for the construction of the Academic Block there.

"Hostels for senior resident doctors and staff of the medical college in Chamba will also be built," he said.

The Chief Minister further said that nursing colleges will start functioning from the next academic session at Nahan, Hamirpur, Kullu and Chamba to address the shortage of nursing staff in the State. He emphasised that all health institutions will ensure doctor-patient and nurse-patient ratios as per international standards, so that people receive the best possible healthcare services. He also sought OPD and IPD data from all medical colleges.

Secretary Health M Sudha Devi, Secretary to Chief Minister Rakesh Kanwar, Special Secretary Ashwini Sharma, Director Medical Education Rakesh Sharma, Director Health Services Gopal Berry, along with principals of all medical colleges who joined virtually, were present in the meeting. (ANI)

