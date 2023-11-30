Jhind (Haryana) [India], November 30 (ANI): Day after the Haryana government ignored the ultimatum from the farmers, who had threatened protests if the state Agriculture Minister JP Dalal was not removed from the Cabinet over his alleged offensive remarks against them, the general secretary of 24 Khap panchayats in the state on Thursday warned of a maha panchayat (grand assembly of village elders) and agitation if the minister did not tender an apology.

The minister's alleged remarks were directed at farmers who part in the protests against the now-withdrawn farm Bills introduced by the Centre in 2020-21.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, the general secretary of 24 Khaps of Jind, Gurvinder Sandhu, launched a blistering attack on the minister, saying, "I demand that the Agriculture Minister extended an immediate apology over his remarks, failing which we will launch a big protest. A maha panchayat of the Khaps will also be convened soon."

The Khap leaders, too, warned of 'big action' if the minister wasn't removed from the Haryana cabinet at the earliest.

In a video that went viral across social media platforms, Dalal can be heard saying, "Yahaan bethe rahte the kuch log... kisi pe panch mukadame... ulte-ulte kaam kar rakhe the. Kisi ki bahu bhag rahi thee, kisi ki chhori bhag rahi thee (Some people used to sit here [on dharna]... they were facing criminal cases, had committed immoral or illegal acts. Some had their wives eloping with someone while the daughters of some others ran away)."

The farmers threatened Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar with a statewide protest if action is not taken against the minister soon.

After the protest in the Uchana Kalan segment of the Jind district, farmers burnt an effigy of the minister and took out a procession in town, raising slogans against the state government.

Speaking to media persons, Azad Palwa, a Jind-based member of a farmers' union, said, "We want CM Khattar to take strict action against JP Dalal at the earliest or be ready to face another major protest. It's very unfortunate that a government, which talks about the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao', doesn't act against a minister who makes such objectionable remarks about our daughters."

"The chief minister should also condemn the statement of the minister, failing which it would be understood that he endorses what his minister said," he added.

Meanwhile, Khap leaders in the Jhajjar district sought the minister's apology earlier, threatening to bar him from entering the district. (ANI)

