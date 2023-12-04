Tonk (Rajasthan) [India], December 4 (ANI): Amid speculation that the Congress suffered in Rajasthan assembly polls due to infighting, Sachin Pilot said on Monday that he would continue to be a Congress soldier and work for the party's betterment.

"I have always been dedicated towards my party and people, and in the coming days, I will work for the party strongly. And will also work for setting up accountability for the newly formed government," said Sachin Pilot while talking to ANI on Wednesday in Tonk.

Also Read | Shimla Road Accident: Six Workers From Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam Killed in Accident As Truck Carrying Them Fell Into Gorge in Sunni.

Earlier, the Election Commission of India Sunday declared former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot as the winner from the Tonk Assembly constituency. He defeated Ajit Singh Mehta of the BJP by 29,475 votes.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot registered victory from the Sardarpura seat with a margin of 26,396 votes over rival BJP candidate Mahendra Rathore.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: 23-Year-Old Woman Gang-Raped in Ghaziabad While Learning To Drive Two-Wheeler, Five Arrested.

A rebellion led by Pilot in 2020 had almost toppled the Ashok Gehlot government. Following this, he was removed as Deputy Chief Minister and dropped as state Congress chief.

In the 200-member state Assembly, as the party has crossed the majority mark by securing 115 seats. Congress came a distant second with 69 seats. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)