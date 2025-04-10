New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): The New Delhi Bar Association (NDBA) has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring "uninterrupted judicial proceedings" at Patiala House Court, where the trial of the 26/11 Mumbai attack accused, Tahawwur Hussain Rana, will begin after his extradition to India today.

In an official statement, NDBA President Nagender Kumar and Honorary Secretary Tarun Rana assured that all necessary steps would be taken to prevent disruptions within the court complex.

Also Read | Calcutta High Court Directs West Bengal Police To Submit Report on FIR Against VHP Over Ram Navami Procession in Howrah.

The statement, issued in the presence of other Bar leaders, including Joint Secretary Advocate Ankur Tyagi and Treasurer Advocate Astha Gupta, emphasized that the association would ensure uninterrupted judicial proceedings and strictly uphold law and order within the premises.

Acknowledging the gravity and seriousness of the case, the association stressed its dedication to upholding justice. It pledged to facilitate fair and transparent proceedings in full compliance with Indian legal principles.

Also Read | Bengaluru Horror: Woman Brutally Murders Teen Daughter for Lying About PU Exam Results, Gets Life Term.

With heightened security measures anticipated for Rana's court appearance, the NDBA's proactive stance highlights the importance of judicial discipline and integrity as India advances in this significant case.

Tahawwur Hussain Rana is being brought to India for trial after the US Supreme Court rejected his plea to stay his extradition, exhausting all judicial options.

Rana has been accused of being involved in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, in which over 160 people were killed.

On April 7, the Supreme Court of the United States rejected Tahawwur Rana's plea to stay his extradition to India. Rana filed an emergency application with Chief Justice Roberts on March 20, 2025, seeking a stay on his extradition.

"The application for stay addressed to The Chief Justice and referred to the Court is denied," the SC order dated Monday, April 7, stated.

Tahawwur Rana, a Pakistani-Canadian national, was convicted in the US for being an operative of the banned terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and providing material support to the group responsible for the Mumbai attacks that killed over 160 people in multiple terrorist attacks that began on November 26, 2008 and lasted for three days.

On November 26, 2008, 10 Lashker-e-Taliba terrorists targeted civilians in the southern part of Mumbai, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Raliyway station, two hospitals, and a theatre. The terrorists also held hostages at three locations- the Nariman House and the luxury hotels, Oberoi Trident and Taj Mahal Palace and Tower.

The terror gripped Mumbai for two days, and on November 28, Indian security forces gained control of the situation by killing nine terrorists and arresting one. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)