Chennai, May 31 (PTI) PMK leader Dr Anbumani Ramadoss on Saturday claimed that he would soon "fix the little confusion" in the party and stressed that the focus should be on the 2026 Assembly election.

He said it was time for the PMK to play a bigger role in electoral politics and grow in stature to become the ruling party in Tamil Nadu.

Downplaying the difference with his father Dr S Ramadoss, who is the founder-president of PMK, Anbumani while addressing the PMK functionaries, mostly his supporters, at Sholinganallur here, for the second day today, said, "There's little confusion in the party."

"I will fix it. I am the president elected by the General Council and recognised by the Election Commission of India," he said.

The PMK's ambition was to become a ruling party in Tamil Nadu. "I am with you like a brother, no one can harm you. How long will we plead for internal reservation and caste census? It's time to unite and show our strength in polls," Anbumani said.

Asking the party members not to worry about the leadership, he stressed that the PMK was united and with elections about 8-10 months away, it was time for the party to gear up for the poll.

"Ignore the criticisms against our party and continue your work. We need to achieve," he advised.

The PMK was a united force and that Ramadoss, was "our family deity" and "guiding force," he said.

Two among the five PMK lawmakers viz. S P Venkateswaran and S Sadhasivam attended the meeting while honorary president of the party and legislator G K Mani, and another MLA R Arul, known loyalist of senior Ramadoss, did not participate.

