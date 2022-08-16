Chennai, Aug 16 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday said his visit to Delhi is aimed at getting requisite projects for the State.

Stalin, also the president of the ruling DMK, asserted that there is absolutely no connect whatsoever between the ideologies of his party and the BJP that heads the government at the Centre.

He is scheduled to reach the national capital tonight and call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the evening of August 17.

In his capacity as the Chief Minister, Stalin said he has the responsibility of securing necessary projects from the Centre for the welfare of Tamil Nadu and its people.

He was addressing an event here on the eve of the 60th birthday of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) founder-president Thol Thirumavalavan. VCK is an ally of the ruling DMK and Thirumavalavan is a Lok Sabha MP.

Stalin said: "So, there is a relationship between the Union and the State governments and not between the DMK and the BJP," He emphasised this and it was evident from the intonation. There is absolutely no link at all between the ideologies of the DMK and BJP, he said.

Never and in no circumstance would he compromise on DMK's ideology, Stalin said adding there 'will not even be the barest minimum of compromise.'

Stalin's remark comes against the background of the inaugural of the FIDE 44th Chess Olympiad here on July 28, in which he shared the dais with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A perception emerged among a section of people that there was bonhomie between the two leaders.

