Jaipur, Aug 5 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said his government has taken incidents like those in Bhilwara and Jodhpur very seriously and has directed the state police to deal strictly with people involved in crimes against women.

He also accused the BJP of trying to defame Rajasthan and turning a blind eye when such incidents happen in states ruled by the party.

His remarks came as the BJP targeted the Gehlot government over the murder of a minor girl who was later burned in a coal furnace in Bhilwara. Locals claimed she was gang-raped too. Police have arrested four people, including the main accused, and detained a minor in connection with the case.

The BJP's youth wing BJYM held a protest here on Saturday over the issue and tried to gherao the chief minister's residence

"Some mischievous boys spoil the whole atmosphere. Yesterday, we told the Director General of Police, the Chief Secretary and other officers to bring these mischievous boys to justice," Gehlot told reporters.

The government is taking incidents like those in Bhilwara and Jodhpur very seriously and efforts are being made to punish the culprits at the earliest. He said people with a criminal mindset who misbehave with women will not be tolerated in the state.

Asked about the opposition BJP's criticism on the law and order issue, Gehlot said the party was deliberately trying to create a perception "that is far from reality".

"Rajasthan is a very peace-loving state. An attempt is being made to defame it by comparing it with Manipur. Some incidents have happened. Such incidents happen in every state, for example, Madhya Pradesh. But they turn a blind eye when it comes to these states," he said.

Gehlot. in his interaction with media, targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the Manipur issue, saying they had made a "huge blunder".

"Manipur is burning... And you compare Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh with that state. This is pure politics. We reject it," he said.

On the Supreme Court's stay on the conviction of Rahul Gandhi in a 2019 defamation case, Gehlot said the court's remarks are enough to send a message to the people of the country and alleged that the case was a conspiracy to remove Rahul Gandhi from Parliament.

