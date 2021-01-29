Thane, Jan 29 (PTI) Maharashtra Director General of Police Hemant Nagrale on Friday said he would ask the chief minister to give special medals to those in the force who had displayed exemplary work during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Speaking to reporters here, he said such a practice was prevalent in some other states, including Tamil Nadu.

"The services of the personnel during such difficult times must be recognised," he said.

The DGP gave appointment letters to 74 people who were inducted into Maharashtra police on compassionate grounds as constables after their kin died on duty during the pandemic.

