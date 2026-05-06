India News

Murshidabad (West Bengal) [India], May 5 (ANI): Following the BJP's landslide victory in the West Bengal elections, Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) founder and newly elected MLA from the Nowda Assembly constituency, Humayun Kabir, declared that he will sit in the opposition and work for the development of his district.

Kabir stated that if the government indulges in any "wrong work," he will explain those actions to the public to ensure that they vote against the BJP in future elections.

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"....I will sit in the opposition. They (the BJP) have got a lot of seats. I will sit in the opposition and work for the district and the region, and if the government does any wrong work, I will explain to the people what wrong work the BJP is doing so that in the coming elections, the people vote against them," Kabir told ANI.

Kabir's remarks come in the wake of the BJP's victory in West Bengal, which marks a historic breakthrough, with the party securing over 200 seats in the 294-member Assembly, ending decades of dominance by Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Left forces. The result also dealt a major blow to the TMC, with several senior ministers losing their seats, including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

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West Bengal BJP President Samik Bhattacharya confirmed that the new BJP-led government will take oath on May 9, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore.

Following the results, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju termed the Bharatiya Janata Party's sweeping victory in the West Bengal Assembly elections as a "battle for India's existence," calling it a defining moment for democracy and the country's cultural identity.

Speaking to ANI, Rijiju said, "The victory in Bengal is not an ordinary political victory. This was a battle for India's culture, India's heritage, India's identity and in a way, for India's existence. This is not just a BJP victory... this is the country's victory. Democracy has become stronger." He added that the verdict signals a shift towards stability and an end to political violence in the state. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)