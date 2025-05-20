Shimla, May 20 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Tuesday said he would raise the matter of establishing a Himachal Scouts Battalion with the Central government during his upcoming Delhi visit.

The specialised force composed predominantly of local youths accustomed to the terrain, will significantly enhance the operational readiness along the state's border areas, he said.

The setting up of an airport at Rangreek in Spiti valley to promote tourism would also be taken up, Sukhu said.

Presiding over a high-level meeting with officers of Army and Border Roads Organisation (BRO) here, the chief minister directed that the border development projects be expedited to extend maximum benefits to military forces as well as people residing along the frontiers, said an official statement.

Assuring full government support to BRO in executing the various road projects in the state, Sukhu said the Nithalthach-Harshil road work in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand shall be declared a strategically important project.

He instructed BRO to expedite work on the Sansari-Killar-Thirot-Tandi road so that people in the area are provided better connectivity. He said 35 per cent of the work has been completed and BRO should speed it up.

Highlighting that the government is promoting natural farming in the state, the chief minister also asked the Army officers to purchase natural farming products such as barley, wheat and maize from the Himachal Pradesh Marketing Board besides milk.

General Officer Commanding (Uttar Bharat Area) Lt Gen G D Mishra apprised the chief minister that Army will establish an apple processing plant in this area and organise a medical camp for cataract surgery in June this year.

Sukhu will inaugurate border tourism activities from Shipki-La in Kinnaur district on June 10, besides flagging off the Sadbhawana Cycle rally on the occasion, the statement said.

