Kolkata, Dec 17 (PTI) The city continued to experience wintry conditions on Sunday as the minimum temperature dropped to 13.7 degree celsius, one degree below normal, a Met spokesperson said.

The maximum temperature during the day was 25.3 degree celsius, one notch below normal, the official said.

IMD director (East) Sanjib Banerjee had earlier told PTI that a minimum temperature of 15 degree Celsius or below can be classified as winter in Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas and Howrah.

On Saturday, the city's minimum temperature was 14.4 degree C and maximum 24.9 degree C.

The mercury had dropped to 24.6 degree (maximum) and 14.7 degree (minimum) on December 15 marking the advent of winter in the city for the first time this year, the official added.

