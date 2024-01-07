Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 7 (ANI): As 32 prisoners serving life imprisonment in Gujarat's prisons were released in the first week of January, state Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi on Sunday wished them "fruitful life."

"We wish all these prisoners who were released to live good lives in society and not indulge in any activity that can put them behind bars. We want them to live a fruitful life in society," Sanghvi told ANI on Sunday.

Explaining the mechanism for applying for release, the state Home Minister said, "The prisoners who are facing life imprisonment can apply for release under CrPC 432 after 14 years. Under this legal provision, the Jail Advisory Committee sends requests to the government to release certain inmates."

Sanghvi said that those inmates who are elderly, who have maintained "good behaviour in jail" in the last 14 years, and those who engaged in "social service" while in prison or duly obeyed all rules in jail, stand a chance of being released.

Harsh Sanghvi added, "On Diwali, 71 prisoners were released. In the first week of 2024, 32 prisoners have been released."

