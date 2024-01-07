Mumbai, January 7: A man was crushed to death and another injured when the compound wall of an open plot of the INS Kunjali in south Mumbai suddenly came crashing down on Sunday afternoon, officials said. According to the BMC Disaster Control, the wall adjoining the Miyan Chawl near Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 3, collapsed around 2.30 pm, during water pipeline repair works.

The two persons were rushed to the Indian Navy’s INHS Ashwini hospital by locals in their vehicles before the Mumbai Fire Brigade reached the spot. One person, identified as Mohammed Akbar, 38, was declared dead on admission, while the other, Gangadhar Akla was treated for injuries and discharged. Building Wall Collapses in Navi Mumbai Rains Video: Three Cars Damaged After Compound Wall Of NRI Complex Falls Amid Heavy Downpour.

At least four four-wheelers are stuck under the debris of the wall crash and work is on to remove the rubble with the help of a JCB, said the BMC.

