Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 4 (ANI): With 1,047 new COVID-19 cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, the total number of coronavirus cases reaches 40,990, according to the Jammu and Kashmir administration.

In a daily bulletin, the administration said that 493 cases were reported from Jammu division and 554 from Kashmir division.

Also Read | 2020 Kia Sonet SUV To Be Launched in India on September 18; First Model Rolled Out From Anantpur Plant.

There are 8,800 active cases and 31,435 recovered patients and 755 fatalities in the Union Territory.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India's COVID count has surged to 39,36,748 including 8,31,124 active cases and 30,37,152 cured/discharged/migrated patients as of September 4. (ANI)

Also Read | Nizamuddin Dargah in Delhi to Reopen From September 6, Authorities Say Arrangements Made as Per Govt Guidelines.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)