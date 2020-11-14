New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): With new 44,684 COVID-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours, India's tally surged to 87,73,479, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Saturday.

With 520 new coronavirus deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the toll mounted to 1,29,188.

The total number of active cases stand at 4,80,719 after a decrease of 3,828 in the last 24 hours. As 47,992 people recovered within 24 hours, the total recoveries in the country reached 81,63,572.

Maharashtra reported 4,237 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, along with 2,707 recoveries and 105 deaths. With this, the total number of active cases in the state now stands at 85,503 including 16,12,314 recoveries and 45,914 fatalities.

Uttar Pradesh too has recorded a significant number of infections with 2,361 new COVID-19 cases, 2,002 discharges and 29 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 2,154 new cases, and 17 deaths today. Total cases in the state reached 8,60,082, including 8,20,590 discharges and 11,508 deaths.

As many as 1,657 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Andhra Pradesh, taking the total positive cases in the state to 8,52,955. There are 19,757 active cases of the novel coronavirus while the death toll due to the pathogen reached 6,854.

Madhya Pradesh, on the other hand, reported 1,012 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths, as per the State Health Department. Total cases in the state now stand at 1,83,057 including 3,083 deaths and 1,70,969 recoveries due to the deadly virus.

A total of 6,357 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kerala on Saturday while 6,793 patients have recovered from the disease. As many as 5,542 were cases of local transmission and the source of infection was unknown for 645, according to the state government.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, a total of 12,40,31,230 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to November 13, of these 9,29,491 samples were tested on Friday. (ANI)

