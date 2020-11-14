Kolkata, November 14: Several houses were left gutted after a blaze broke out in New Town locality of the West Bengal capital. The fire, according to reports, broke out in the slum area of Nivedita Pally. An array of slums were left torched due to the blaze. No casualties were, however, confirmed by the time preliminary reports had emerged. Gujarat Fire: Blaze Engulfs Plastic Manufacturing Unit in Valsad (Watch Video).

The administration had rushed five fire tenders at the site in Nivedita Pally to douse off the flames. More fire engines and rescue personnel were expected to be rushed if the fire could not be brought under control.

Update by ANI

Kolkata: Several houses gutted after fire broke out in the slum area of Nivedita pally, New Town. Five fire tenders present at the spot. More details awaited. Visuals from the site. pic.twitter.com/h5LGgg7etx — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2020

The fire broke out on the occassion of Diwali. The festival of lights witnesses lighting of diyas and bursting of firecrackers, as per the usual precedent. While a number of minor fire incidents are reported each year due to accidental use of firecrackers or earthen lamps, officials are yet to ascertain the reason behind the New Town fire.

