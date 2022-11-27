New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): Hailing the stupendous achievement by the private sector in launching the 'Vikram S' satellite, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that now India is recognized for its low-cost international space standard technology.

While addressing the 95th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', the Prime Minister talked about the recently launched 'Vikram S' satellite and said that with the launch of 'Prarambh' the country witnessed new history being made in the space sector.

Also Read | A Team of Cyber PS North Dist Has Apprehended a Juvenile for Cyberstalking&sending … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

"On the 18th of November, the whole country witnessed new history being made in the space sector. On this day, India sent its first rocket into space, which was designed and prepared by the private sector of India. The name of this rocket is - 'Vikram S'," said PM Modi.

He further said that the Vikram S Rocket is equipped with many features and some crucial parts of this rocket have been made through 3D printing.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Mehbooba Mufti, Three Former MLAs Asked To Vacate Government Accommodation in Anantnag Within 24 Hours.

"Vikram S Rocket is equipped with many features. As compared to others it is lighter and cheaper. The development cost is substantially lesser than that of other countries. India is now recognized for its low-cost international space standard technology. One more modern technology has been used in the making of this rocket. You will be amazed to know that certain essential parts of this rocket have been made through 3D printing," he said.

He also said that name 'Prarambh' aptly suits the launch of the 'Vikram-S' mission- as this is the start of private sector participation in the space sector and creating new opportunities for the youth.

"This is the beginning of a new era full of self-confidence for the country. You can imagine the children who once made paper aeroplanes and used to fly them with their hands are now getting a chance to make aeroplanes in India itself. What a great opportunity has come for India, for every Indian! This becomes even more special because India was awarded this responsibility during Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal," he said.

Vikram-S, India's first-ever privately developed rocket successfully lifted off from the Sriharikota spaceport on November 18.

The 'Prarambh' mission and the Vikram-S rocket have been developed by Skyroot Aerospace start-up in Hyderabad with support from ISRO and IN-SPACe (Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre). The rocket is carrying payloads of two Indian and one international customer into space.

'Vikram-S' is named after Vikram Sarabhai, the founding father of India's Space Program.

Speaking about the launch of India-Bhutan SAT, the Prime Minister said India is sharing its success in the space sector with its neighbouring countries as well.

Earlier on Saturday, the PSLV C54 carried the India-Bhutan SAT, along with India's Earth Observation Satellite -06 and other satellites from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre from Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

"India is sharing its success in the space sector with its neighbouring countries as well. Just yesterday, India launched a satellite, which has been jointly developed by India and Bhutan. This satellite will send pictures of very good resolution which will help Bhutan in the management of its natural resources. The launching of this satellite is a reflection of the strong Indo-Bhutan relations," he said.

He also hailed youth who are working hard in the field of innovation and value creation stating that "Sky is not the limit for India's youth."

"In the last few episodes of 'Mann Ki Baat', we discussed a lot on Space, Tech, Innovation. There are two special reasons for this: one is that our youth are doing wonderful work in this field. They are thinking Big and Achieving Big. Now they are not going to be satisfied with small achievements. Secondly, in this exciting journey of innovation and value creation, they are also encouraging their other young colleagues and start-ups," he added.

Talking about innovations related to technology He mentioned drones and said that India is also moving fast in the field of drones. G

Giving example of how apples are transported through drones in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur, he said, "A few days ago we saw how apples were transported through drones in Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh. Kinnaur is a remote district of Himachal and there is heavy snowfall in this season. With this much snowfall, Kinnaur's connectivity with the rest of the state becomes very difficult for weeks. In such a situation, the transportation of apples from there is equally difficult. Now with the help of Drone Technology, delicious Kinnauri apples of Himachal will start reaching people more quickly. This will reduce the expenditure of our farmer brothers and sisters - apples will reach the market on time, there will be less wastage of apples."

He said that the people of the country are making things possible with their innovations, which could not even be imagined earlier.

"Who would not be happy to see this? In recent years, our country has undertaken a long journey of achievements. I have full faith that we Indians and especially our young generation are not going to stop now," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)