Akola, May 2 (PTI) A woman and her two teenage daughters drowned in the drain of a dam in Maharashtra's Akola district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday near the Dagadparva dam in Barshitakali taluka and the bodies were fished out on Monday morning, they said.

The woman and her daughters left their home in Dagadparva village at around 3 pm to search for their missing buffalo. When they did not return till late night, the woman's husband lodged a police complaint, an official from Barshitakali police station said.

The villagers then launched a search and found the three bodies in the drain waters of the dam around on Monday morning, he said.

The deceased were identified as Sarita Suresh Ghogre (40) and her daughters Anjali Suresh Ghogre age (16) and Vaishali Suresh Ghogre(13).

The bodies were shifted to a government hospital for autopsy and a case of accidental death was registered, the official Said..

