Kozhikode (Kerala), Jan 5 (PTI) A woman activist was allegedly attacked by an unidentified man at Kozhikode beach here on Wednesday, police said.

Activist Bindu Ammini has alleged that she was attacked by the unidentified person when she reached Kozhikode north beach in connection with a court case, they said.

Visuals aired by TV channels showed Ammini being attacked by the unidentified person. The activist alleged that she was attacked without any provocation.

Kozhikode city police said an investigation has been launched into the incident on the basis of her complaint.

Ammini was in news for visiting the Sabarimala temple in 2019 following a Supreme Court order permitting women of all age groups to pray at the hill shrine.

