Aurangabad, Sep 1 (PTI) A woman on Thursday set herself ablaze at the Aurangabad police commissionerate and has been hospitalised, an official said.

Savita Kale (32), a resident of Mandva village in Gangapur taluka, filed an application detailing her domestic violence allegations at the commissionerate and then set herself ablaze at around 12:30pm, he said.

"She has been hospitalised with burn injuries. The woman claims her husband did not take her side during a quarrel with neighbours. She has earlier filed a case at Waluj police station and action was taken," he added.

