Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jun 26 (PTI) A woman police naik has been caught allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 95,000 from a person at the behest of an inspector in Maharashtra's Dharashiv district, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said on Thursday.

The 34-year-old police naik, posted at Dharashiv rural police station, was arrested after being caught taking the bribe on Wednesday, an ACB official said.

A person, whose son was accused in a case, had approached the inspector at the police station seeking help.

The inspector asked the person to meet his woman colleague, who then allegedly demanded Rs 1 lakh from the person on behalf of her senior and finalised the deal at Rs 95,000, the official said.

Based on the person's complaint, the ACB laid a trap and nabbed the police naik while she was accepting the bribe amount from the person near a government guest house in Dharashiv on Wednesday.

The accused inspector is currently hospitalised due to some health issues and would be arrested after being discharged, the official said, adding a search was carried out at the policeman's house.

The ACB has seized two mobile phones each from both the accused and registered a case against them under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the official said.

