Rudraprayag (U'khand), Jun 27 (PTI) A car fell into a gorge along the national highway in Badrinath due to alleged carelessness of its driver, killing a 60-year-old woman and her daughter, officials said on Tuesday.

According to information received from the State Distaster Response Force (SDRF), the accident occurred between Rudraprayag and Srinagar.

Also Read | Pune Girl Attacked Videos: Spurned Suitor Attacks College Student With Sickle, Arrested; Disturbing Clips Go Viral.

The driver stopped the car on a slope and got down to relieve himself without applying the handbrake, the SDRF said.

As a result, the vehicle went hurtling down into a 300-metre gorge, it said.

Also Read | Manipur Unrest: Government To Introduce ‘No Work, No Pay’ Rule for Employees Not Attending Office Without Authorised Leave staff.

The two bodies have been recovered, ASI Shekhar Chandra Joshi, who led the rescue team, said.

The victims were identified as Kamla Devi and her 45-year-old daughter Lakshmi Devi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)