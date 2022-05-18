Uttarkashi, May 18 (PTI) A devotee from Maharashtra on her way to Yamunotri died on Wednesday after being hit by a boulder rolling down the hill, police said.

Shakuntala Bai Baburao Rinde (55) of Aurangabad district was hit by the rock between Bhangeligad and Bhairav temple, they added.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Government Creates Rs 500cr Film Development Fund for 5 Years.

The boulder hit her on the head, following which she was rushed to Janakichatti, where doctors declared her dead, the police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)