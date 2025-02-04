Haridwar, Feb 4 (PTI) A young woman died while her sister was seriously injured when a huge tree fell over them in Haridwar's BHEL area on Tuesday, police said.

The tree fell near the Bhagat Singh Chowk over the sisters who were passing through the area on a two-wheeler, police personnel from the Ranipur Kotwali said.

Also Read | PM Modi Speech in Lok Sabha: 25 Crore People Lifted out of Poverty in Last 10 Years; 5 Crore Houses Built for Poor, Says Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

One of them died on the spot and the other was seriously injured, they added.

The injured woman has been referred to a higher centre, they said.

Also Read | US Senate Committee Advances RFK Jr. Health Sec Nomination.

The deceased has been identified as Aanchal, while the injured woman's name is Sonia, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)