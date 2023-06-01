Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh), June 1 (ANI): A woman filed a complaint against a man alleging that he developed a physical relationship with her on the pretext of marriage, police said on Thursday.

According to the Superintendent of Police, Rajkumar Agarwal, the complainant, a resident of Devarniya, lodged a complaint against the accused alleging that he cheated her on the pretext of marriage and false identification.

"The woman said that when she became pregnant, she was forced to go for an abortion through the consumption of drugs," said the Bareilly SP.

The police further stated that they have registered the case against the accused in the Devarniya police station under appropriate sections of the IPC.

"We have registered a case under sections 313 (Causing miscarriage without woman's consent) and 376 (Punishment for sexual assault) against the accused under the Indian Penal Code (IPC)," an officer said.

The police added that further action into the case is being taken.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

