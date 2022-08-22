Firozabad, Aug 22 (PTI) A man was arrested on Monday allegedly after a woman lodged an FIR against him for raping her 60-year-old mother, police said.

The incident happened in the Sirsaganj police station area.

Superintendent of Police (rural) Akhilesh Narayan said the accused used to visit the house of the woman.

On Saturday, the woman's daughter registered a police complaint alleging that her mother was raped inside the house.

After this, a case was registered against the accused and he was arrested, Narayan said.

