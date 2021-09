Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23 (ANI): A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker has registered a case against a male colleague at Borivali police station for allegedly molesting her.

According to Mumbai Police, the victim filed a case on Wednesday against the accused, identified as Prateek Salvi under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"The victim alleged that the accused is a BJP worker in Mumbai's Borivali West. On August 15, he called her to meet a corporator of the party in the BJP office. When she reached the office, he sexually assaulted her," police said.

The accused has been absconding since the victim registered a case against him, police said.

Further investigation is underway and a search is on for the absconding. (ANI)

