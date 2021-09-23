In a bid to further improve intra-state connectivity in Uttar Pradesh and to make commuting congestion-free, the state government is laying a network of about 1193 new Flyovers and Roads Over Bridges (ROBs).

By constructing a record number of bridges in the span of the last four-and-a-half years, the Yogi government has given a major boost to the development of the state. Meeting the needs of the residents of Uttar Pradesh, a total of 124 bridges, 54 Road Over Bridges (ROBs) and 355 minor bridges were built in a time-bound manner.

The Uttar Pradesh government is working expeditiously to complete the construction of a total of 1193 new bridges including 121 new Road Over Bridges (ROBs), 305 large bridges and 767 minor bridges. Among these, nearly 260 bridges are such that the foundation stone was laid years ago in the previous governments, however, their construction was delayed. Preparations are on a war-footing to operationalise these projects within the fixed time. With the network of these new bridges, Uttar Pradesh will be among the states with the largest number of flyovers, and will also successfully be able to eliminate issues such as chronic congestion. UP CM Yogi Adityanath to Hand Over Property Cards to Over 1.57 Lakh Owners Under ‘Swamitva Yojana’.

Out of the 124 bridges that have been built, as many as 89 are such bridges which were lying incomplete from several years under the previous governments. Similarly, out of the 54 ROBs built by the state government, 35 were such that remained pending under the reign of previous governments.

According to the Principal Secretary, PWD, Nitin Ramesh Gokarn, the construction of the upcoming bridges and ROBs is progressing at a rapid pace. The work is being carried out in a planned and phased manner to complete the construction in the scheduled time.

The Public Works Department and the Uttar Pradesh State Bridge Corporation by constructing bridges and ROBs in record time have outperformed the previous governments in construction of bridges.

By setting up the largest network of bridges, the state government has removed all the roadblocks in the way of the development of the state.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 23, 2021 01:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).