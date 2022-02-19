New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) A 20-year-old woman has been found dead in Rohini's Prem Nagar area, police said on Saturday.

According to police, a PCR call was received at the Prem Nagar Police Station on Friday regarding the death of a person, identified as Aashipa.

During spot inspection, she was found dead on the floor and no injury marks were apparently visible on the body, a senior police officer said.

Based on the circumstances, inquest proceedings have been carried out and the place of incident was photographed by a crime team as well as the forensic team of Rohini district, the officer said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and the area sub-divisional magistrate has been informed, police said.

