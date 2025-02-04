Berhampur (Odisha), Feb 4 (PTI) A court in Odisha's Ganjam district on Tuesday sentenced a 38-year-old woman to life imprisonment for killing her minor son by pushing him into a pond in 2023.

The district and sessions judge, Ganjam, Rupashree Choudhury awarded life imprisonment to the woman, identified as S Gangsamma, a resident of Bijipur, after recording the statements of 15 witnesses and verifying the relative records, said public prosecutor Trilochan Parida.

Also Read | PM Modi Prayagraj Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Arrive Maha Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh on February 5, Take Holy Dip at Sangam Around 11 AM.

Due to a family dispute, the convict had pushed her eight-year-old son S Rohit Kumar into the pond on October 27, 2023, while he was returning from tuition.

Local people rescued him from the pond and took him to MKCG Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, the public prosecutor said.

Also Read | Nestle Considers Launching Starbucks Ready-To-Drink Coffee in India's Retail Market, Says Report.

The police had arrested the woman after a murder case was registered in the Berhampur town police station, based on the report of her husband S Pappa Rao.

The woman had been in jail since her arrest, sources said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)