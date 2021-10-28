Hyderabad (Telangana), October 28 (ANI): In a rare instance, a woman Afreen, 27, delivered quadruplets at Mehdipatnam's Mina hospital in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

As the woman had high blood pressure even after treatment, Afreen had to be operated upon to deliver babies.

"In the evening, we decided to operate. The women gave birth to quadruplets with the first baby boy weighing 1.5 kg, the second baby girl weighing 1.4 kg, the third baby girl was 1.3 KG and the fourth baby was 1.5 kg," said Dr Soheba Shukoor, Obstetrician, Gynaecologist, Laparoscopic Surgeon.

Dr Shukoor further said that the mother and all the babies are healthy.

"It was Afreen's third delivery, previously she has given birth twice," she added.

"Out of four babies, two are on Oxygen but are stable. Babies are being fed by the mother," said Dr Sachin Narkhed, Consultant Paediatrics, Neonatologist. (ANI)

